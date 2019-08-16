BOSTON (CBS) – Wide receiver Josh Gordon has been reinstated to the NFL on a conditional basis. Effective Sunday, Gordon may rejoin the Patriots to attend meetings and workouts.
“Subject to appropriate progress on clinical care and other arrangements, he will be permitted to participate in team activities including practice,” the NFL said in a statement Friday night. “Because he will not have had sufficient conditioning and practice time, however, he may attend but may not play in the Patriots’ Thursday, August 22 game.”
Gordon had been suspended indefinitely since December of 2018 for violations of the NFL substance abuse policy.
“We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him.”
In 11 games with the Patriots last season, Gordon hauled in 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns.
The first time Gordon could take the field would be in the Patriots final preseason game on Thursday, August 29 against the New York Giants.
