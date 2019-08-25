BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police announced Sunday two men who were initially arrested on gun charges will now be charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed a Mattapan grandmother in April.
Anthony Davis, 37, of Mattapan, and Dane Henry, 23, of Roxbury, were charged with murder, and armed assault with intent to murder.
Davis was also charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm (4th and subsequent), armed career criminal (Level 2) and habitual offender. Boston Police said he was arrested Friday by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit after initially being arrested April 8.
Henry has been in custody since he was arrested earlier this month for unlawful possession of a firearm, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and manslaughter. He was additionally charged with intimidating a witness.
The shooting in question occurred on April 6. It took the life of Eleanor Maloney, 74, who was an innocent bystander. Maloney was a retired Boston Medical Center operating room technician. Her brother called her a “beautiful person” who was always there to help.
