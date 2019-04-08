



BOSTON (CBS) – Police have made an arrest in connection with a weekend Mattapan shooting that left a 74-year-old woman dead after she was caught in the crossfire. Police said Eleanor Maloney, killed in the shooting, was an innocent bystander.

Maloney was shot around 5 p.m. Saturday on Mattapan Street. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries in the triple shooting.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of 37-year-old Anthony Davis of Mattapan in connection with the shooting. Davis is charged with fourth offense unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed career criminal Level 1.

Boston Police did not specify if Davis is suspected of shooting Maloney.

Maloney retired from Boston Medical Center in February 2015. She worked as an operating room technician there for 44 years.

Davis was charged in a 2004 murder case but eventually acquitted. He was found guilty on gun charges in 2009 and 2013 and sentenced to three and six years, respectively.