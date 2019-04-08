Filed Under:Anthony Davis, Boston News, Eleanor Maloney, Mattapan Shooting


BOSTON (CBS) – Police have made an arrest in connection with a weekend Mattapan shooting that left a 74-year-old woman dead after she was caught in the crossfire. Police said Eleanor Maloney, killed in the shooting, was an innocent bystander.

Eleanor Maloney (Courtesy Photo)

Maloney was shot around 5 p.m. Saturday on Mattapan Street. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries in the triple shooting.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of 37-year-old Anthony Davis of Mattapan in connection with the shooting. Davis is charged with fourth offense unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed career criminal Level 1.

Swat teams and K9s were on the scene at a Mattapan triple shooting (Jim Smith, WBZ-TV)

Boston Police did not specify if Davis is suspected of shooting Maloney.

Maloney retired from Boston Medical Center in February 2015. She worked as an operating room technician there for 44 years.

Davis was charged in a 2004 murder case but eventually acquitted. He was found guilty on gun charges in 2009 and 2013 and sentenced to three and six years, respectively.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s