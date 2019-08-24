BOSTON (CBS) – Two men were arrested Saturday morning after they allegedly whipped out guns and started shooting at each other across Dorchester’s Talbot Avenue in front of police.
This came after a string of shootings, in which four people were shot overnight in Dorchester.
According to Boston Police, officers assigned to the J’ouvert Parade arrested Atunbi Bryan, 27, of Brockton and Michael Warner, 34, of Hyde Park, after they shot at each other and then ran away in opposite directions.
Police ran after the suspects and arrested them a short distance from the scene.
Bryan was transported to the hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.
Police also recovered two guns from the area – a .32 caliber Smith & Wesson that had been thrown on the ground and a .380 caliber Glock that had been thrown onto a pool rooftop.
Both suspects face multiple charges.
