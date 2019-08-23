WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Some members of The Dropkick Murphys surprised a Weymouth toddler recovering from brain surgery with a special performance. The local band played some songs including “Shipping Up To Boston” for “The Mighty Quinn” in a video that’s gone viral.
A few of the guys were able to sneak over and play some songs for an awesome little fella named Quinn yesterday. Quinn is currently unable to leave his home due to high risk of infection while battling cancer. Quinn has a wonderful family and they are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. @thefriendsofthemightyquinn
Quinn Waters has to stay at home while his immune system recovers. The 3-year-old recently had surgery to remove a brain tumor and then a stem cell transplant.
He can only interact with non-immediate family through his window. The Dropkick Murphys are the latest in a long line of visitors that includes police officers, dancers and even a puppy parade.
The video has nearly 10,000 shares on Facebook, and even got a like from Tom Brady. Quinn’s family says anyone who wants to help can donate blood or platelets at Boston Children’s Hospital’s Blood Donor Center.
