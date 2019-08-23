Filed Under:Dropkick Murphys, The Mighty Quinn, Weymouth News


WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Some members of The Dropkick Murphys surprised a Weymouth toddler recovering from brain surgery with a special performance. The local band played some songs including “Shipping Up To Boston” for “The Mighty Quinn” in a video that’s gone viral.

Quinn Waters has to stay at home while his immune system recovers. The 3-year-old recently had surgery to remove a brain tumor and then a stem cell transplant.

He can only interact with non-immediate family through his window. The Dropkick Murphys are the latest in a long line of visitors that includes police officers, dancers and even a puppy parade.

The video has nearly 10,000 shares on Facebook, and even got a like from Tom Brady. Quinn’s family says anyone who wants to help can donate blood or platelets at Boston Children’s Hospital’s Blood Donor Center.

 

