QUINCY (CBS) – Three-year-old Quinn Waters is stuck inside after undergoing chemotherapy, but the Quincy Police Department managed to bring a big smile to his face over the weekend.
Officers rolled up on their motorcycles to pay him a visit. Quinn, who is the son of Officer Tara Waters and was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his brain earlier this year, watched from the window.
The officers turned on their sirens as they drove away. Quinn waved and called out “be safe!”
“Quinn thought this was just amazing,” a post on “The Mighty Quinn” Facebook page said. “A few minutes, a loud motor and some police sirens can make a 3 year old’s day.”
Back in April, Quincy police officers shaved their heads to show Quinn he’s not alone, and raised more than $20,000 to support childhood cancer research.
