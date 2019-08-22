



BOSTON (CBS) — It was a fairly quiet preseason debut for Tom Brady on Thursday night, in a 10-3 Patriots win that was dominated by defense.

But Brady’s choice of headwear for his postgame press conference was anything but quiet.

The 42-year-old quarterback took the podium sporting the same hat he wore upon entry to the stadium hours earlier, a rather snazzy chapeau that drew instant reactions from reporters sharing a room with Brady as well as those watching live on television.

Brady was told that it looked like a hat that might be worn by Cam Newton. Brady said that Newton “wears it a little better.”

Who doesn’t love some good hat talk?

As tends to happen these days, Brady’s choice of headwear immediately burned up the internet.

Brady excited to get outta here and back home to Curious George. https://t.co/Injo3Cvr6L — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) August 23, 2019

Derby hats are only meant to be worn once!!! https://t.co/x2QnS7a4On — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) August 23, 2019

I feel like there should be some salsa on top of his hat and tortilla chips resting on the brim. #lifeoftheparty https://t.co/WNME799I8b — christian fauria (@christianfauria) August 23, 2019

Only three people in the world can rock this hat and look good: Tom Brady, Tom Brady and Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/i9BEahxHCQ — Red (@SurvivingGrady) August 23, 2019

He knows damn well enough about proper accessorizing, so where’s the mink coat and cane, Tom? pic.twitter.com/4ZCtoSBysE — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) August 23, 2019

At the very least, it’s comforting to know that even in a preseason game where there’s not a tremendous amount of action to discuss, there will always be something to talk about postgame.