By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston


By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — It was a fairly quiet preseason debut for Tom Brady on Thursday night, in a 10-3 Patriots win that was dominated by defense.

But Brady’s choice of headwear for his postgame press conference was anything but quiet.

The 42-year-old quarterback took the podium sporting the same hat he wore upon entry to the stadium hours earlier, a rather snazzy chapeau that drew instant reactions from reporters sharing a room with Brady as well as those watching live on television.

Tom Brady (WBZ-TV)

Brady was told that it looked like a hat that might be worn by Cam Newton. Brady said that Newton “wears it a little better.”

Who doesn’t love some good hat talk?

As tends to happen these days, Brady’s choice of headwear immediately burned up the internet.

At the very least, it’s comforting to know that even in a preseason game where there’s not a tremendous amount of action to discuss, there will always be something to talk about postgame.

