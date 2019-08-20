



BOSTON (CBS) — The second round of aerial spraying in southeastern Massachusetts will begin Wednesday. It will take place over the next few evenings, weather permitting.

As of Tuesday, 37 communities are at either a high or critical risk of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus, according to the Department of Public Health.

The first round of aerial spraying took place Aug. 8-11. “A second round of spraying was expected to achieve maximal effectiveness,” said the DPH.

West Nile Virus was found in mosquitoes in Seekonk on Tuesday as well.

The town of Upton also said aerial spraying would take place there at an undetermined date.

Two human cases of EEE were discovered on Aug. 10 and Aug. 16. These cases are the first in the state since 2013.

In the DPH statement, Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said it is “critically important that everyone in high risk areas continue to take personal precautions against mosquito bites.”

Residents are advised to protect themselves from mosquitoes by limiting their time outside during of peak mosquito hours (dusk until dawn), wearing long sleeves and pants, and wearing bug spray with DEET.

DPH also said, “There are no health risks expected during or after spraying; and there is no evidence that aerial spraying will exacerbate certain health conditions such as asthma or chemical sensitivity. No special precautions are recommended; however, residents can reduce exposure by staying indoors during spraying. Aerial spraying is not expected to have any impacts on surface water or drinking water.

For the latest information on aerial spraying, visit the DPH website.