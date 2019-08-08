



PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Aerial spraying for mosquitoes is happening for the first time since 2012.

“We actually have had very serious threat from EEE that resulted in an aerial application like this back in 2006, 2010 and 2012 and so really since 2012 we’ve had very little EEE activity in Massachusetts and now in 2019 we’re seeing something very different,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown.

Twenty-two communities in Plymouth and Bristol counties are at a high level risk of EEE.

The plane flies about 300 feet in the air. Thursday night it made a pattern around 14 of the impacted communities. A teaspoon of the pesticide can treat an area the size of a football field.

“What we’re trying to do is interrupt the escalation cycle of the disease. We’re never going to get every mosquito but we’re going to get enough mosquitoes so that it interrupts that breeding cycle,” said Laura McGowan.

The aerial spraying is expected to last the next few nights.

“I’m excited. There are some people that are against it, but from what I’ve read it’s not harmful,” said Denise Deluca.

RELATED: Mosquitoes Test Positive For EEE In Falmouth

“That’s always a good thing if they’re going to be spraying. Makes us feel better as parents,” said Kelly Cauber-Lalli.

State Health officials say people still need to use bug spray and cover up if they’re going to be outside from dusk until dawn.