



WEARE, N.H. (CBS) — Weare, New Hampshire police officer Paul Lewis spoke publicly for the first time since being shot while on the job. “Nobody wants to feel alone in this world through any battle, especially with something like this. And I honestly haven’t felt alone for a minute,” he said.

Lewis was shot twice in the arm while responding to a domestic violence call on Aug. 1. With his arm wrapped in a bandage, he told reporters Monday, “I’m very limited as far as my arm goes, but I do have my other one and it’s working for me thus far.”

He received four-hour surgery on his arm immediately after the shooting and has another surgery in two weeks.

“I’m trying to keep positive. The doctor said it should be back close to normal come six months or so.”

He’ll return to “light duty” as soon as he feels ready and is eager to return. “Just being around the department is wonderful. Being here today seeing a couple of the fellow officers is really making me smile,” said Lewis.

Since the shooting, Lewis said he has received an outpouring of support from the Weare community in the form of cards and kind words from his co-workers.

Lewis had only been active in the department for a few months prior to the shooting but has always dreamed of being a police officer. “You have to listen to your calling.”

He is also encouraging anyone considering work in law enforcement to follow their passion.

“It doesn’t seem like a lot of people support the blue line but, they do. And, if you want to be a part of something bigger than yourself, go for it. Don’t let this set anybody back. If it’s your calling, you have to listen to your calling.”