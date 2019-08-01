  • WBZ TVOn Air

WEARE, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police and other agencies are at a home in Weare after an officer was shot. A suspect is barricaded inside the home, prompting a warning for nearby residents to shelter in place.

Police were called to Buckley Road around 5 a.m. The road was closed and police said it will be for “most of the morning hours.”

Police on Buckley Road near where a Weare Police officer was shot. (Image Credit: Anna Meiler/WBZ-TV)

Weare Police are on scene as well as other agencies. State Police described the scene as a “critical incident.”

Police say the officer was shot in the arm, but the injuries are considered non-life threatening. The officer is undergoing surgery at a hospital in Concord.

No further information is currently available.

