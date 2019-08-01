Comments
WEARE, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police and other agencies are at a home in Weare after an officer was shot. A suspect is barricaded inside the home, prompting a warning for nearby residents to shelter in place.
Police were called to Buckley Road around 5 a.m. The road was closed and police said it will be for “most of the morning hours.”
Weare Police are on scene as well as other agencies. State Police described the scene as a “critical incident.”
Police say the officer was shot in the arm, but the injuries are considered non-life threatening. The officer is undergoing surgery at a hospital in Concord.
No further information is currently available.
You must log in to post a comment.