



MILLBURY (CBS) — Loved ones of Daniel de Lima, the 51-year-old jogger killed by a hit-and-run crash in Sutton, want justice. But even more than that, they want people to know who Daniel was.

“We are happy they found the person who hit him,” said Andreia Makkas, Daniel’s sister. “At this moment we are really focusing on celebrating him. We’re still feeling him around.”

In his death, Daniel’s family is focusing on the impact of his life’s work. His sister told WBZ-TV she has received an outpouring of messages from strangers and his former patients.

“He was a great therapist. Many patients are finding me on social media and saying things I can’t believe. They say that he saved their lives,” she said.

Daniel was the strength of their family, she said, here and in Brazil: a partner, brother, stepfather and friend whose goodness was bigger than words.

“To share him is impossible,” Andreia said. “We feel there are very few people in this world like him.”

Thirty-nine-year-old Shane Newman was arrested for the crash after a traffic stop Friday. He was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing personal injury and death.

“We tracked him down by doing great police work. This investigation took place over the time frame of about the last 72 hours and it was literally around the clock,” said Police Chief Dennis Towle.

He is being held by Sutton Police and will be arraigned Monday in Uxbridge District Court.