SUTTON (CBS) – An arrest has been made in the fatal hit and run crash of a jogger in Sutton on Wednesday morning.
Daniel De Lima, 51, of Millbury, died after being struck on his morning run on Singletary Ave.
Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. and Sutton Police Chief Dennis Towle will announce details of the arrest at a 5 p.m. press conference.
“The person who struck this individual knew that they struck them,” Chief Towle said Wednesday.
Police said they were looking for a white SUV that has front end damage to the passenger side.
No other information has been released.
