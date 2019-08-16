



BOSTON (CBS) — The woman accused of stabbing a Boston EMT several times was found unfit to stand trial. Julie Tejeda, 31, was being transported in an ambulance when she allegedly stabbed EMT Elaina McAlister in July.

A report from Worcester Recovery Center “indicated that in their opinion, the defendant is presently not competent. The Commonwealth and I both had a chance to review that and the Commonwealth and I are both in agreement with that report,” Tejeda’s defense attorney told a judge in Boston Municipal Court Friday.

She will return to Worcester Recovery and the case will be reviewed again in six months.

Following the decision, Boston EMS released a statement that said:

“Boston EMS’ first and primary concern, is the health and safety of our personnel. The EMTs involved in the attack last month are continuing to recover; they have not returned to work. As a result of today’s hearing, we hope Ms. Tejeda will receive the treatment that she needs. It is assuring to know that for the time being Ms. Tejeda will not pose a public safety risk.

Boston EMS is working very closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our personnel, patients and the community. Through our coordination with the Boston Police department we have taken steps to improve policy and procedures. We are also working with Boston Police to provide enhanced self-defense training for our members.”

Tejeda is also being investigated as a possible suspect in a multiple bomb threat toward airports in Miami, Chicago, and Dallas. Martha’s Vineyard Airport was also shut down for three hours because of a bomb threat.