Filed Under:Martha's Vineyard Airport, Martha's Vineyard News

WEST TISBURY (CBS) – Martha’s Vineyard airport was shut down Tuesday morning because of a bomb threat, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The threat was phoned into the airport at 6:45 a.m., investigators said, and the facility was closed.

A K-9 unit has been sent in to do a sweep of the airport.

The airport’s assistant general manager, Geoffrey Freeman, told WBZ-TV, “inbound and outbound air and ground traffic has been halted at this time.”

Freeman said the threat “does not involve an aircraft” and that no one has been hurt.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

