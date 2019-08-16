Comments
He is a local boxer with a very promising future! Victor Reynoso is only 25 years old and he has been boxing for the last 13 years. He became a professional boxer just last year and well… his record says it all – 5 wins by way of KO’s and 0 losses. The Dominican native came to the USA when he was 5 years old with his mother and sister. They came here looking for a better life and with Victor boxing his way up the ladder that could very well be their winning ticket! On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the undefeated boxing prospect Victor Reynoso. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
August 17, 2019
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
NEW ENGLAND PROMISING BOXER
Victor Reynoso
(401) 654-3482
Facebook:
Victor Reynoso (TaKo)
Instagram:
@Victorreynosoo0
Facebook: @Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.
