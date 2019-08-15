WOBURN (CBS) – State Police are looking for a vehicle they said may have been involved in a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 North early Tuesday morning.
Police received several 911 calls around midnight after the motorcycle crashed near Exit 35.
The motorcycle operator, Matthew R. Carr, 23, of Woburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle involved did not remain on the scene following the crash.
After investigating the crash, police said they believe the vehicle could be a red or maroon multi-axle dump truck or tractor-trailer. The vehicle may have damage to the tire or wheel area and was likely driving north on I-95 at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information should call Massachusetts State Police-Danvers at 978-538-6161 or Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office at 781-897-6600. Tips may be anonymous.
