WOBURN (CBS) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Woburn. Police are working to determine if a second vehicle was involved in the crash.
Police received several 911 calls around midnight after the motorcycle crashed near Exit 35.
Part of the road was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
State Police said they are trying to find out if another vehicle was involved, which could turn the crash into a hit-and-run investigation.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call State Police.
