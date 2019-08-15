  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Titans head coach and former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel gave Tom Brady a hard time before practice even began on Wednesday. So on Thursday, it was a fairly safe bet that Brady would have something planned to get back at his old teammate.

Brady didn’t disappoint.

The quarterback took the practice field in Nashville and interrupted a meeting between Vrabel and Bill Belichick. Brady then delivered Vrabel a trophy to celebrate the Titans’ regular-season win over the Patriots last season.

The Patriots, of course, lost 34-10 in Week 10 last year in Tennessee, a rather ugly showing for New England. The win had the Titans feeling pretty good, with Dion Lewis peacocking a bit after the victory against his former team. The Patriots at that point of the year were 7-3, while the Titans were 5-4.

The Titans ended up finishing the year 9-7, missing the playoffs, while the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl. And now, both Brady and Vrabel have trophies to commemorate their biggest accomplishments from the 2018 season.

