BOSTON (CBS) — Titans head coach and former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel gave Tom Brady a hard time before practice even began on Wednesday. So on Thursday, it was a fairly safe bet that Brady would have something planned to get back at his old teammate.
Brady didn’t disappoint.
The quarterback took the practice field in Nashville and interrupted a meeting between Vrabel and Bill Belichick. Brady then delivered Vrabel a trophy to celebrate the Titans’ regular-season win over the Patriots last season.
Tom Brady came out to practice this morning and handed @Titans coach Mike Vrabel a small trophy 🏆 with the score of last year’s game on it (Titans 34, @Patriots 10) on it. Old buddies still having a little fun with one another. pic.twitter.com/fYvUawgzk1
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 15, 2019
…And now it’s a trio — Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel and Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/3Y1Oflwa8F
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 15, 2019
The Patriots, of course, lost 34-10 in Week 10 last year in Tennessee, a rather ugly showing for New England. The win had the Titans feeling pretty good, with Dion Lewis peacocking a bit after the victory against his former team. The Patriots at that point of the year were 7-3, while the Titans were 5-4.
The Titans ended up finishing the year 9-7, missing the playoffs, while the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl. And now, both Brady and Vrabel have trophies to commemorate their biggest accomplishments from the 2018 season.
