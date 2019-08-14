



BOSTON (CBS) — Mike Vrabel turned 44 years old on Wednesday. He’s in his ninth year as a coach and second year as a head coach. He’s doing quite well for himself.

Vrabel’s former teammate, Tom Brady, turned 42 years old a couple of weeks ago. He’s coming off a Super Bowl victory — his sixth — and is looking to continue to rewrite the history books as he enters his 20th year in the league.

And with the Patriots in Nashville for joint practices this week, the two football lifers were no doubt happy to see each other on the practice field on Wednesday. They just have their own little way of showing in.

In video captured by reporters, Vrabel sent some verbal taunting Brady’s way as the quarterback walked onto the practice field.

“You’re walking on the field, huh?!” Vrabel shouted at Brady, suggesting that perhaps a jog would have been more appropriate. “No walking!”

Brady fired back without missing a beat: “Why don’t you pay attention to your own s—?”

Heated stuff.

Don’t worry, though. The two former touchdown pals hugged and made up shortly thereafter.

And considering the Titans aren’t on the Patriots’ schedule this year, Brady felt comfortable enough to offer some coaching tips to Vrabel.

Mike Vrabel saying it brought back memories to be on practice field with Tom Brady, and how at one point, the Patriots made a play and Brady turned to him and said, “Mikey, you better get that covered up.” The banter between them was a notable part of practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/cE7Z3Pl9pL — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 14, 2019

