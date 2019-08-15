MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally Thursday night in New Hampshire. Supporters from around the region lined up more the a full day in advance, hoping to get a good seat for the rally.
Trump’s rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at SNHU Arena in Manchester. Doors don’t open until 4 p.m., but fans arrived to claim their spot in line on Wednesday, more than 36 hours in advance.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this, but I knew I wanted to be right where he was. I’m probably going to faint,” Darlene Weeks of Waltham said, wearing a Trump 2020 hat.
Tickets for the rally are first come first serve.
Vendors set up shop near the venue, selling Trump 2020 items.
Road closures around the arena are scheduled to go in place around 2 p.m.
Protesters are expected outside the area during the event.
You must log in to post a comment.