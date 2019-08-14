



MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – People were in line Wednesday morning ahead of President Trump’s campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire Thursday night. The event is attracting both fans and critics of the president.

It’s a 36-hour waiting game for Karen Desautels and Jennifer Axon from Western Massachusetts. “This is my bucket list,” said Desautels. “I mean I may never be able to be within a distance of a president again.”

The friends are first in line to see President Donald Trump speak Thursday night inside the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester.

“It’s not just him it’s the whole thing,” said Axon. “It’s the people. It’s the assurance that everything is for real and we voted for President Donald Trump because he hears us.”

This will be President Trump’s first visit to the Granite State for his 2020 campaign.

“When he comes out it’s like being at a rock concert,” said Chris Armes of Washington D.C.

WBZ Political Analyst Jon Keller says New Hampshire is an important State for Trump.

“It’s a state that in theory should be tailor-made for the Trump reelection campaign,” Keller said. “The economy is strong, it’s an overwhelmingly white state, but the numbers lately out of New Hampshire have not been good for Donald Trump.”

In fact, the president’s opposition is already making their presence known ahead of his visit.

“We just need to realize that we have much more in common than divides us,” said Susan Mayer of Lee, NH.

“We have someone spewing hate from the White House it needs to stop, of course it’s not going to stop that’s his gig his theme for getting re-elected in 2020,” said Bob Perry of Strafford, NH.

Roads in downtown Manchester will begin shutting down at 2:00 pm for the president’s visit. Tickets for the rally are first come first serve. The doors will open at 4:00 pm on Thursday.