



BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said fans shouldn’t read into his family’s decision to put their Brookline mansion on the market.

Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, listed their home for $39.5 million last week, prompting speculation about what it means for his future with the team.

During his weekly interview with WEEI, Brady was asked about the decision.

“You shouldn’t read into anything,” Brady said. “I think it takes a long time to sell a house. My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelf in a couple weeks. I think I’m at a point in my life where there’s a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life. Any decision that’s made has to consider everything.”

Brady said there’s “no point” in worrying about potentially playing with another team to end his career. Brady signed a new contract last week that gave him a boost in salary, but essentially guarantees that the quarterback will at least have the opportunity to speak with other teams in free agency.

“I’m certainly at a place where I’ve been in the same place for a long time, and I love playing for the Patriots. I have such a great relationship with Mr. Kraft, Coach Belichick and our team. We’ll just worry about that when that happens. This isn’t the time to worry about it.”

The New York Post previously reported that Brady and Bunchden were looking for property in New York suburbs Greenwich, Conn. and Alpine, N.J. The family already owns property in Manhattan.

Brady was asked where he plans on living when he does retire from the NFL.

“We’ve been blessed to have our kids experience the world,” Brady said. We’re just fortunate to have options. We’ll decide when the time comes.”