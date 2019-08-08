  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Katie Brace
BOSTON (CBS) – In the wake of several shootings in the past week, students from Boston Public Schools unveiled their mural and peace garden in Dorchester.

“Think peace, community, togetherness, love,” said Ahria Ilyas, who graduated this year.

They have worked on the project all summer, but with the recent violence nearby the project has become even more meaningful.

Peace Garden in Dorchester (WBZ-TV)

“It’s very important because this community been through a lot of stuff lately. There’s a lot of shootings, a lot of gun violence,” said Neiliana Lebron, junior, Boston Arts Academy.

The most recent shooting was Wednesday night, and it was not the first incident this week. A 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old man were seriously injured as they rode on a motorized scooter on Michigan Avenue.

Lebron grew-up in Dorchester, and this summer she feels like she has to watch her back.

Dorchester mural and peace garden (WBZ-TV)

“I was raised from a family that always tried to keep me away from it. And, it’s like tough because you don’t know where you can go and certain corners, it’s dangerous now,” said Lebron.

She and her fellow classmates across the city’s schools are trying to build a positive message for the community, which she needs too.

“I feel like we need a ray of sunlight to help us to like get through a lot of stuff,” said Lebron.

