BOSTON (CBS) – An 18 year-old man and a 17-year-old girl are both in critical condition after being shot in Dorchester late Wednesday night.
Officers were called to reports of shots fired on Michigan Avenue just before 10 p.m. They found two teenagers on nearby Ellington Street, both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to local hospitals. Their names have not been made public.
Police Commissioner William Gross said it appears the teens had fled from the shooting scene on a motorized scooter.
There have been no arrests.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
