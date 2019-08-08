



BOSTON (CBS) — All summer long, Jakobi Meyers has stood out on the Patriots’ practice field. On Thursday night, he put it to work in a game setting.

The undrafted rookie receiver out of N.C. State delivered a pair of touchdowns for the Patriots in the first half for the Patriots, catching one from veteran QB Brian Hoyer and catching the other from fellow rookie Jarrett Stidham.

The first one came midway through the second quarter, just two plays after Meyers came up with an impressive catch on a slant route while absorbing a big hit from the linebacker and cornerback on the play. On the touchdown, Meyers lined up in the left slot and fought through contact from the cornerback to get himself to the middle of the end zone. Hoyer floated a path toward Meyers, and the rookie brought it down.

On the Patriots’ next drive, Meyers was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for an illegal block, which pushed the Patriots from the Detroit 7-yard line back to the 22-yard line. Three plays later, though, on third-and-goal from the 5-yard line, Meyers made up for the penalty.

Meyers lined up in the right slot and ran a simple crossing route, beating his man and hauling in the pass from Stidham for the touchdown.

On the Patriots’ next drive, Meyers came up with a 26-yard catch-and-run on a deep in-cut. Stidham looked to Meyers on the next play and threw a deep ball up the right sideline that looked like it might get picked off, but Meyers made a great play on the football to break up any potential interception.

That drive ended with a Patriots field goal attempt, though Stephen Gostkowski missed that kick.

In all, Meyers caught five passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns before halftime for the Patriots, making quite the first impression in game action.

The second half began with … a 17-yard pass to Meyers, of course.

Meyers’ production was part of an impressive showing from Patriots pass catchers in the first half. N’Keal Harry caught two passes for 36 yards before limping to the sideline with an apparent leg tweak. Maurice Harris caught a touchdown while fighting through contact in the end zone. Tight end Matt LaCosse had two receptions for 37 yards, including a 13-yard pickup prior to Meyers’ second touchdown. And Braxton Berrios came up with an eight-yard catch-and-run when the Patriots successfully went for it on a fourth down at the Detroit 35-yard line.