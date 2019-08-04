BOSTON (CBS) – Democratic Rep. Lori Trahan joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the settlement recently reached by Columbia Gas with victims of the Merrimack Valley explosions. Trahan also discussed national politics, including why she supports the impeachment of President Trump.
Last week, Columbia Gas announced it reached a $143 million settlement, resolving all class action lawsuits filed by residents and businesses impacted by last fall’s Merrimack Valley explosions.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said after the settlement was announced the question is “after the attorneys take their cut, how much are residents and businesses really left with?”
Trahan was asked if she agreed with Rivera’s skepticism.
“We’re going to monitor that. It’s too early to make a statement around if that settlement is adequate. We’re going to be monitoring how those claims are awarded,” Trahan said.
“The reality is we’ve been working on the ground with so many of the businesses that have outstanding claims, and we’re going to continue that work. We’re going to continue. The pressure is still on making sure every family and business is made whole.”
Keller @ Large: Lori Trahan On Support For President Trump’s Impeachment
