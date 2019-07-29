LAWRENCE (CBS) – Columbia Gas announced Monday it has reached a $143 million settlement with those affected by last fall’s Merrimack Valley explosions, resolving all class action lawsuits filed by residents and businesses.
“What happened last September was tragic, and we will always be mindful of its impact on our customers and everyone in the communities we serve, including those represented by this settlement,” said Joe Hamrock, CEO and President of parent company NiSource, in a statement. “Today marks another important step forward, as we continue to fulfill our commitment to residents and businesses.”
The Sept. 13, 2018 explosions, blamed on over-pressurization during a pipeline replacement project, left one dead, dozens injured and damaged more than 100 structures. Thousands of people in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover went without heat and hot water for months.
“We believe this settlement will do the most good for the greatest number of affected people and businesses, as quickly as possible,” said the plaintiffs’ co-lead counsel, John Roddy of Bailey & Glasser, in a statement.
Lawyers have promised a simple and straightforward claims process that will be supervised by the court. Residents and businesses will still be able to seek compensation through the ongoing Columbia Gas-managed claims process.
“Residents will be entitled to recover compensation for the displacement and disruption of their lives the catastrophe caused, and property damage not previously paid for by Columbia Gas,” plaintiffs said in a statement. “Businesses will be able to claim lost income, lost inventory and the loss of goodwill.”
In May, Columbia Gas reached a separate $80 million with the three affected communities for infrastructure improvements. The family of Leonel Rondon, the 18-year-old killed in the explosions, reached a settlement with Columbia Gas earlier this month.
A judge still needs to give final approval to the settlement.
