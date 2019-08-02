



BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday night will be a very significant moment for both Ty Law and the New England Patriots, as the all-time great cornerback will officially take his rightful place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

For Law, it’s been a long time coming, as he’s deserved this induction for several years. Law had to wait, and wait, and wait, but on Saturday evening, that will all wash away when his bust is revealed and Law delivers what is sure to be a powerful speech.

And, as is the case with any player whose career ended many moons ago, and as is especially the case with players who did most of their work in the pre-YouTube era, some of Law’s career accomplishments have become fuzzy in many minds over time. There are certain plays that will replay forever in everybody’s minds, of course, like his iconic pick-six against the Rams to give the Patriots their first lead in Super Bowl XXXVI. His three-interception performance in a snowy Foxboro against Peyton Manning has obviously stood the test of time, too.

Fortunately, to help refresh everyone’s memory, the NFL compiled a 13-minute highlight video of Law’s career. It’s available for all to watch on YouTube. (Could have done without the Pro Bowl clips, personally.)

Watching this video, what immediately stood out was Law’s magnetism for footballs. The man had an uncanny ability to hunt footballs. Sometimes that showed itself in Law anticipating a quarterback’s read and jumping a route. Other times it was evident in just how many tipped or batted footballs ended up in Law’s arms. Those were picks that may have seemed like dumb luck, but when a corner racks up so many of them, it’s surely no coincidence.

But what really stood out the most from that 13-minute video was the quality of quarterbacks that threw interceptions to Law. Sure, there were plenty of Kelly Holcombs and Chris Weinkes and Danny Wuerffels on there, but Law made a habit out of picking off MVPs, Pro Bowlers and Hall of Famers.

Here’s what I consider to be an absolute murderer’s row of great quarterbacks who all were fooled, beaten, and picked off by Ty Law.

GREAT QUARTERBACKS PICKED OFF BY TY LAW IN THE REGULAR SEASON

1. Peyton Manning (four times, including once for a touchdown)

2. Tom Brady (returned for TD)

3. Dan Marino

4. Troy Aikman (twice in the same game)

5. Steve Young

6. Jim Kelly (Law’s first career interception)

7. Steve McNair (in his MVP season, returned for a touchdown)

8. Philip Rivers

9. Drew Bledsoe

10. Boomer Esiason

It should be noted that some of those interceptions — as well some of Law’s other picks — came when Law was covering some all-time greats, including Michael Irvin, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison, Steve Smith, Jason Witten, Rod Smith, Eric Moulds, Roddy White and Anquan Boldin.

Law also managed to pick off a pass in his final NFL game in 2009, returning it 37 yards to the 3-yard line — a fitting end to his career.

Some other honorable mentions for that list:

–Chris Chandler (twice in one game during one of Chandler’s two Pro Bowl seasons)

–Matt Hasselbeck (in 2004, between two of Hasselbeck’s three Pro Bowl seasons)

–Trent Green (in 2005, one of Green’s two Pro Bowl seasons)

–Jake Delhomme (in 2005, Delhomme’s lone Pro Bowl season)

–Michael Vick (in 2005, one of Vick’s four Pro Bowl seasons)

Those were all, of course, only Law’s regular season interceptions. Though his number of postseason interceptions is not gaudy, he made almost every one of his six playoff picks count.

1. Kurt Warner, Super Bowl XXXVI

This was arguably the biggest play in Patriots franchise history. I know that’s a lofty statement, but really, nobody on the planet gave the Patriots a chance to win that game. The Rams were a dynasty int he making, ready to roll to their second title in three years. Law’s pick-six changed everything, both for the Rams and, of course, the Patriots.

2. Peyton Manning, 2003 AFC Championship Game

One week after holding co-MVP Steve McNair to 210 yards with one touchdown and one interception, Law and the Patriots’ defense limited Manning to 237 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions in the AFC Championship Game. The first of three picks for Law came early in the second quarter, with the Patriots having just extended their lead to 10-0.

Manning thought he had a wide open Marvin Harrison up the right sideline, but Law made up a tremendous amount of ground while making an acrobatic one-handed snare on the underthrown wobbler to kill the Colts’ drive before it could begin. The Patriots then drove 52 yards and added a field goal to make it 13-0.

3. Peyton Manning, 2003 AFC Championship Game (2)

Law’s second pick of that game came in the final minute of the third quarter, with the Colts desperately looking to close a 14-point deficit. Pressured, Manning rolled to his right and flipped a pass to an uncovered Edgerrin James in the right flat. Manning overthrew the running back, but it appeared to have been a nothing play. It certainly didn’t look like a play ripe for a pick — to everyone except Ty Law.

Law smelled a loose football and came flying in behind James to make a diving catch before sliding out of bounds. Manning could not believe it.

4. Peyton Manning, 2003 AFC Championship Game (3)

The final pick of the day for Law came with the Colts still trailing 21-7, this time with 8:30 remaining in the game. This time, Manning actually got his feet set and tried to deliver a strike on a deep out to Marvin Harrison. Once again, Law foiled the plan, jumping in front of Harrison, making a play on the football, and returning it 20 yards up the field.

The Patriots hung on to win, backed by a legendary performance from Ty Law.

5. Peyton Manning, 2006 Wild Card Game

6. Peyton Manning, 2006 Wild Card Game (2)

Ty Law’s final playoff game didn’t end with a victory, but he certainly did his part for the Chiefs in the 2006 Wild Card round. With his team trailing 6-0 in the second quarter, Law picked off a Manning pass (intended for Marvin Harrison) and returned it 43 yards to give the Chiefs possession at the Colts’ 9-yard line. But the Chiefs couldn’t score, and Lawrence Tynes missed the chip shot to keep the Chiefs off the scoreboard.

Later, on the opening drive of the second half, with the Colts leading 9-0, Manning threw a ball that wasn’t close to anybody wearing a Colts jersey. Instead it sailed directly to Law, who hit the deck to secure what turned out to be the final postseason interception of his Hall of Fame career.

Clearly, just looking at the stats, Law had himself a remarkable career. But looking a little bit more closely at Law’s ability to elevate his level of play in the biggest moments against the greatest competition, Law made it clear why there will be no doubt that he is a worthy Hall of Famer.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.