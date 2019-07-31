SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — One of two Native American women in Congress endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday, citing the Massachusetts senator’s priorities for helping working families.
U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland, D-New Mexico, announced her endorsement in social media posts that describe Warren as a partner on policies that affect Native Americans.
On Instagram , a tinted photograph of Haaland and Warren side by side was accompanied by praise for Warren’s approach to student loan debt and a crisis in missing and murdered indigenous women.
I’m very proud to endorse @elizabethwarren for president because it is time for the American people to have a champion. We’ve worked together to introduce legislation that demands a solution to unsafe military housing, tackles the opioid crisis, and provides universal child care. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ Elizabeth has been a great friend to me and a great partner for Indian Country. She has made it a priority to address some of the most challenging issues facing working families, including an economy that works for everyone, student loan debt, and the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ As a single mom, who is still paying off my student loans, I understand the challenges so many of us face and Elizabeth is the person who will deliver real change for families across the country.
“Elizabeth has been a great friend to me and a great partner for Indian Country,” wrote Haaland, hours ahead of Warren’s scheduled appearance in Detroit at the Democratic presidential primary debate.
Warren has been criticized for claiming Native American identity early in her career and apologized recently to the Cherokee Nation for releasing DNA test results as evidence she had Native American ancestry, albeit at least six generations back.
Haaland is a tribal member of Laguna Pueblo and represents a district centered in Albuquerque.
Haaland and Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas won historic bids last year to become the first Native American women to serve in Congress.
Haaland highlighted her collaboration with Warren on bills aimed at improving military housing and providing universal access to childcare.
