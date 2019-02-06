



WASHINGTON (CBS) – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, apologized on camera Wednesday following a new report about her claims of Native American heritage.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Warren listed her race as “American Indian” on a State Bar of Texas registration card in 1986.

Warren told reporters “I am not a tribal citizen” and recounted a conversation with Cherokee National Principal Chief Bill John Baker.

BREAKING: Warren apologizes on camera for claims of Native American heritage pic.twitter.com/lSzYlkOpTL — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) February 6, 2019

“I told Chief Baker that I am sorry that I extended confusion about tribal citizenship and tribal sovereignty and for harm caused,” she said. “I am also sorry for not being more mindful of this decades ago. Tribes and only tribes determine tribal citizenship.”

Warren is exploring a run for the White House. President Donald Trump has repeatedly labeled her “Pocahontas” as a result of the heritage controversy.

In October, Warren released a DNA test reportedly showing that a Native American relative appears in her family tree 6 to 10 generations ago. The test did not silence critics and the Cherokee Nation has called using DNA tests to lay claim to Native American heritage “inappropriate and wrong.”

The Cherokee Nation said last week that Warren has apologized for the DNA test.