LAWRENCE (CBS) – There will be another sign of recovery after the Merrimack Valley explosions as the Lawrence community is ready for a reopening celebration.
After $1.3 million in repairs, Sullivan Park in south Lawrence is ready to reopen Wednesday, months after the Merrimack Valley gas explosions last September.
Sullivan Park was damaged by dozens of trailers that were brought in to provide temporary shelter for residents of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover who were left without heat and hot water for months.
Those trailers were moved out in December to help wildfire victims in California.
In April, Mayor Dan Rivera expressed frustration that Columbia Gas hadn’t taken any steps to restore the park. The city decided to go ahead and overhaul the park themselves and then send the bill to the gas company.
The city spent $1.3 million, which will be fully reimbursed by Columbia Gas.
