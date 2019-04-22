



BOSTON (CBS) – The parks that were used for temporary housing after the Merrimack Valley explosions are finally getting fixed up. Two parks were damaged by the dozens of trailers brought in to help the people of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

Columbia Gas promised to fix up the parks but Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera says he is sick of waiting and is going to get the job done himself.

After last fall’s explosions the trailers were installed at the South Common and Sullivan parks. They were moved out in early December to help wildfire victims in California. Rivera says he’s frustrated that no work has been done to repair the parks since then.

The city plans to go ahead and overhaul them, and then send Columbia Gas a bill to cover the cost.

“I did not foresee this taking this long. I’m surprised at Columbia Gas, I’m not really sure what else is more important in NiSource and Columbia Gas right now to not get this moving,” Rivera said. “We are close, we should have been done a month ago.”

Columbia Gas released a statement Monday afternoon that said in part: “Our principles throughout these discussions remain to uphold our obligation to resolve all matters on a reasoned and justified basis, to ensure any standards are met, including local, state and federal requirements associated with road repair, and to restore these communities to where they were before this tragic event.”

Columbia Gas says they have paid nearly $100 million in claims since last September’s disaster because of over pressurized gas lines.

Mayor Rivera says with the warmer weather the city can’t wait any longer and needs to get moving on the repairs.