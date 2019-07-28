METHUEN (CBS) – Police say they have found the 29-year-old man who they believe is connected to a New Hampshire murder investigation.
Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon tweeted Sunday that Joseph Hanright was arrested without incident. Hanright, 29, was taken into custody on charges unrelated to the murder around 1:30 a.m.
Solomon said Hanright is charged with failing to stop for police, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, interfering with a police officer, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
He was considered a person of interest in the stabbing death of a 64-year-old man who was found dead Friday in Concord, N.H. Police said Hanright was arrested close to the area where an extensive search took place on Saturday.
Police had previously said Hanright should be considered armed and dangerous.
