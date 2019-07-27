CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a man in connection with a suspicious death. An image of a “possible person of interest” was released by police early Saturday.
According to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Concord Police, a man was found dead in Concord but they did not specify where he was found or how he died. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.
His identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
The person of interest is a white man wearing a light blue shirt and a dark blue baseball hat.
Police also said they are looking for a blue 2012 Mazda 3 sedan with the New Hampshire license plate 4055307.
Anyone with information is asked to call Concord Police Lt. Sean Ford at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.
You must log in to post a comment.