EVERETT (CBS) – Everett Police inspected and towed a landscaping truck that matches the description of a truck Boston Police described as a “vehicle of interest” in connection with a fatal hit and run in Charlestown on Thursday.
Police originally sent out a tweet Friday asking for the public’s help in locating a white Ford F150 with plywood fencing on the truck bed.
BPD seeks public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in connection to a fatal hit and run in the rea of 99 Alford Street in Charlestown. https://t.co/PUGHE1gWPf pic.twitter.com/5GHZUzmJo9
— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 26, 2019
Police noted that the truck they were looking for might have damage to the front driver’s side. Police said the truck was last seen entering the rotary in the area of Broadway and Main streets in Everett.
Truck in Everette BPD Investigation is towed away #wbz pic.twitter.com/eWZe373dAE
— Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) July 27, 2019
On Saturday, police taped off a white Ford F150 on Waverly and Warren streets. Later, it was towed away.
Officers were called to Alford Street in Charlestown, which is also Route 99, just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found an adult male dead. He has not been identified.
The area is not far from the Everett town line and the Encore Boston Harbor casino.
