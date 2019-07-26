



BOSTON (CBS) — Day 2 of Patriots training camp is in the books, and it was an interesting day in Foxboro.

Tom Brady did not participate in practice, but that didn’t mean the quarterback had an off-day. Brady filled many different roles around the field, from ball boy to coach.

Brady will be back at practice on Saturday — when the team dons full pads for the first time this summer. Not much happened on Friday, but here are some of the notable takeaways from the session:

Other QBs Get In Some Work

With Brady taking zero snaps, it left plenty of run for the other quarterbacks on the roster. And they made the most of that opportunity, since it probably won’t come too often.

Brian Hoyer had a nice stretch during team from the 30 going in. He hit TE Matt Lacosse on a post for a TD (nice catch), Steven Anderson on a crosser (vs. Chung) & later found a wide open Phil Dorsett for 6. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 26, 2019

Jarrett Stidham closed practice with an extremely impressive 5 of 5 red zone period with tight throws to Meyers, White and Dorsett for touchdowns. The Stidham hype train is real and it’s spectacular. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 26, 2019

Danny Etling: A Man Of Many Helmets

Etling caught passes as a receiver on Thursday, but on Friday he was back to being a quarterback. Until he was back to being a receiver again.

Hoyer revealed after practice that Etling was one of the team’s best scout team receivers last year during his time on the practice squad, so seeing the QB play some wideout is nothing new for the Patriots.

The Offense Got In Trouble

Bill Belichick wasn’t happy with his offense at one point, after rookie N’Keal Harry lined up in the wrong spot on back-to-back plays, and made the unit do a lap around the field. That included Brady.

Belichick then called the entire team into a circle and gave them a stern talking-to. Hoyer shared the coach’s message after the practice session, and it sounded a lot like his “No days off!” chant from a few years ago.

“It’s about accountability and doing the right thing. If you’re out on the field on Sunday, you can’t have that stuff going on,” said Hoyer. “It just shows us you can’t take a second off. You’ve got to be on top of everything.

“We screwed up and we deserved to take that lap. Hopefully we learn from it and don’t do it again.” added Hoyer.

No Friday night ice cream for the Patriots, it would appear.

Wise Returns — Sort Of

Deatrich Wise was on the field in uniform, but did not practice. But it’s a sign that the defensive lineman could be off PUP in the next few days.

Still No Wynn Or Andrews

The offensive line was once again missing two big bodies, with left tackle Isaiah Wynn and center David Andrews sitting out Friday’s session.

What’s Next

The Patriots will be back out there at 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning — this time in full pads.