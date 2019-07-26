BOSTON (CBS) — When Danny Etling took the field Friday in a standard white jersey for the second straight day, it felt safe to assume the second-year player could officially be considered a former quarterback.
That assumption was debunked in a matter of minutes.
With Brady sitting out of Friday’s practice session for rest, Etling — who practiced strictly as a wide receiver on Thursday — was back in the pocket throwing some passes to receivers in drills.
Granted, Etling also ran some routes himself, showing that neither element of his game was being neglected on Friday. His route-running included one where he was trying to catch a pass from … receiver Phillip Dorsett.
It was unsuccessful.
Phillip Dorsett throwing a pass to Danny Etling went about as you’d expect. I have no explanation for this rep. pic.twitter.com/dnG4L9M1EL
— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) July 26, 2019
After Thursday’s practice, Etling said he was willing to do whatever the coaching staff asked of him in order to help the team. On Friday, with the starting quarterback not participating, that meant pulling double duty for Etling.
