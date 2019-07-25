BOSTON (CBS) — It’s Tacko Time in Boston. The Celtics have signed summer sensation Tacko Fall, the team announced on Thursday.
In addition to signing Fall, the Celtics also announced that they have signed guards Tremont Waters and Max Strus to two-way contracts and guard Javonte Green. Boston now has 18 players on their roster, which will have to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
The 7-foot-6 Fall went undrafted after a four-year career at the University of Central Florida, but was signed to Boston’s summer league squad. He played 12.6 minutes per game over Boston’s five-game run in Las Vegas, averaging 7.2 points off 77 percent shooting to go with four rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
Fall’s large stature and ability to pull down rebounds without jumping won fans over in Las Vegas, with some showing up to games dressed in taco costumes. Fall was cheered whenever he checked into games, and fans booed whenever he was taken out.
While he’s a giant on the floor, there is plenty of room to grow for Fall and his game. He’ll now compete for one of the final roster spots in Boston when training camp gets underway in a few months.
The Celtics’ frontcourt depth currently consists of Enes Kanter, Daniel Theis, second-year center Robert Williams III and french big man Vincent Poirier.
