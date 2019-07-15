



BOSTON (CBS) — French big man Vincent Poirier is officially leaving the EuroLeague and joining the Celtics. Poirier and his former team, Baskonia, announced they’re parting ways on Monday, and Poirier shared with the world that he’s signing with the “mythical franchise” known as the Boston Celtics.

Poirier played the last two seasons with Baskonia in Spain, averaging 11.9 points and 8.3 rebounds in the EuroLeague last season (check out some of his highlights here). The 6-foot-11 center led the league in rebounding with 282 boards and made the All-EuroLeague Second Team.

He shared his excitement about joining the Celtics on Instagram early Monday.

“Today, I realized my dream by joining the #NBA and the mythical franchise of the Boston Celtics, I have a great thought for my family, my friends and relatives, but especially for my father who I know, looks at me from above,” Poirier wrote. “I am really looking forward to starting my NBA history.”

The Celtics are very much a real NBA franchise, and Poirier has a real chance to help them in his first NBA season. The 25-year-old has some NBA Summer League experience under his belt, playing for the Orlando Magic summer team in 2016 and Brooklyn Nets summer squad in 2017. He is known for providing some solid rim protection and is an active pick-and-roll player, so he should fit in well to Brad Stevens’ system in Boston.

Poirier joins Enes Kanter, Robert Williams III and Daniel Theis (and potentially, Tacko Fall) in the Boston front court, which is looking to fill the voids left by the departures of Al Horford and Aron Baynes this offseason.