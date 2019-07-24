



HARWICH (CBS) – Crews in Harwich are working nonstop clearing roads and cutting up debris from Tuesday’s tornado. The majority of the main roads and side streets are now passable as day two of the cleanup came to an end.

At least 150 trees were uprooted in Harwich.

“I was out here with a chainsaw this morning hauling one out that was in the backyard,” said Harwich resident Arthur Boujoukos. “Then the town crews came through and anything that was near the street they started working on.”

The National Weather Service says the tornado was on the ground in Harwich for five minutes leaving a 2.8 mile path of damage behind.

The powerful winds sent trees down onto Howard Ellis car and home.

“Kind of smashed up the hood here and the fender over on the other side on the hood,” said Ellis.

He showed us the destruction while his wife cooked their dinner on the grill.

“You could hear trees crashing down across the street here these big pines broke off 20 feet above ground and came crashing down,” Ellis said.

Eversource was on his street giving him hope the power would be back on soon.

More than 900 utility crews from all over the region are working to restore power on the Cape.

Joanne Campbell is still in the dark in Yarmouth. The tornado was on the ground there for ten minutes.

Like so many others she’s making progress getting things back to normal.

“It took one day to clean that side. This unfortunately though is going to require somebody to come,” Campbell said. “I’ll take a hurricane any day. Please. Tornado freaked me out.”

Eversource says the power should be fully restored on the Cape by 6:00 pm Friday.