BOSTON (CBS) – The National Weather Service now says two tornadoes touched down on Cape Cod on Tuesday, causing extensive damage. The two “high-end” EF-1 tornadoes had maximum wind speeds of 110 mph.
The first tornado touched down in Barnstable and Yarmouth and the second touched down in Harwich. The storm also produced straight line wind damage.
The first tornado started as a waterspout and moved onshore just west of Kalmus Beach in Barnstable at about 11:57 am and lasted until 12:07 pm. Its maximum width was 250 yards and its path was 5.52 miles.
In Yarmouth, the roof of a motel was ripped off by the tornado and dozens of trees were uprooted.
The second tornado touched down at 12:10 pm just east of Harwich Elementary School and lasted about five minutes as it moved northeast through Harwich center. Its maximum width was also 250 yards and its path was 2.77 miles.
At least 150 trees were uprooted in Harwich by the tornado.
When the tornado lifted, straight line winds caused significant damage in Chatham.
