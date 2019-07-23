



YARMOUTH (CBS) — A line of severe storms produced a radar confirmed tornado in South Yarmouth Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, and left tens of thousands of people without power.

The tornado warning for Barnstable County expired just after 12:30 p.m. as the powerful thunderstorms moved off Cape Cod.

“We are talking about extremely dangerous and destructive wind gusts,” WBZ-TV meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski said.

Yarmouth police said it appears the tornado went right down Route 28 in West Yarmouth. They said it was amazing that there have not been any reported injuries so far.

There were damage reports of trees and wires down on roads in the area, and a report of a 90 mph gust on Kalmus Beach. Pictures of the damage from Yarmouth showed just how powerful the wind was.

In Yarmouth, winds ripped off part of the roof at the Cape Sands Inn.

The storms left more than 50,000 customers without power on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The Chatham Police Department was telling residents to stay off the roads during the cleanup and Harwich police also asked people to “Please stay home!”

“We have extensive damage from downed trees and wires,” the department tweeted. “It is not safe to be out driving or walking around.”

At this time many of the downed power lines remain live! Do not touch any downed wires! — Harwich Police Dept. (@HarwichPolice) July 23, 2019

The Massachusetts Steamship Authority said all boats were held during the severe weather and released just before 12:30 p.m. The strong line of storms likely produced a waterspout south of Rhode Island, according to meteorologist and WBZ-TV executive weather producer Terry Eliasen.

Massachusetts State Police said it will send an extra 15 patrols and K9 teams to help with storm response, including well-being checks and traffic control.

The American Red Cross sent volunteers to Cape Cod to assess damage and whether more help is needed for residents.

The National Weather Service sent a team to the Yarmouth area to confirm that a tornado touched down.