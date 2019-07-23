HARWICH (CBS) – Town officials declared a State of Emergency in Harwich after a radar confirmed tornado struck the area, Tuesday, knocking out power and taking down trees.
The Town Administrator made a request to Eversource to cut off power to all of Harwich due to the significant amount of downed power lines. And, the police department implored residents to stay off the roads.
“Utter destruction. There’s probably 100 to 150 trees down in this neighborhood alone all over the wires, all over people’s homes, people’s property,” Joe Zabielski said as he surveyed the damage in his neighborhood off Tody Pole Lane.
Main Street resident Ann Diggs said she had never experienced a storm quite like this one.
“It was noisy but we never thought it was doing this much damage,” Diggs said.
Two Red Cross staging centers have been set up in Harwich at the Community Center and at the Police and Fire Station.
