BOSTON (CBS) — Lawmakers on the Transportation Committee voted to postpone a hearing that was supposed to discuss the shortcomings of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Monday. A crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire last month brought to light a glitch in the system that allowed hundreds of would-be license suspensions to fall through the cracks.
The indefinite recess was called after three key witnesses, two RMV department heads and a representative from the contracted company that set up the registry’s notification system, did not show up. Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack only provided a brief statement before leaving.
After a deadly crash on June 21 in Randolph N.H., the state discovered that Connecticut had twice alerted the RMV about a drunken-driving arrest against driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, but the RMV failed to suspend his license.
A backlog of out-of-state driver notifications at the RMV administrative office in Quincy dating back to March of 2018 was then discovered at the beginning of July. Archives in Concord were also inspected. Some 1,600 drivers licenses were suspended following the probe.
The head of the RMV, Registrar Erin Deveney, has since resigned.
You must log in to post a comment.