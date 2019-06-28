



BOSTON (CBS) – The driver charged in a tragic crash that killed seven people last week in northern New Hampshire has been arrested in at least six states, records show.

Two more incidents in Volodymyr Zhukovskyy‘s past were uncovered by WBZ-TV Friday in Iowa and Ohio. He’s also been involved in incidents in Massachusetts, Texas and Connecticut.

Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, is charged with seven counts of negligent homicide in the June 21 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. Police say he was driving a pickup truck and trailer that crashed into a group of motorcycles.

Zhukovskyy had a commercial driving license and was working for Westfield Transport at the time of the horrific crash.

Here is a timeline of his incidents:

June 21, 2019

Randolph, New Hampshire crash. Seven people killed.

June 3, 2019

Lost control of an 18-wheeler and rolled over in Baytown, Texas. No charges at this point in the investigation.

May 29, 2019

Connecticut notified Massachusetts RMV of the May 11 incident.

May 11, 2019

Failed a sobriety test in a Walmart parking lot in East Windsor, Connecticut.

February 18, 2019

Arrested for improper use of lanes and failure to comply with safety regulations in Iowa.

February 11, 2019

Arrested in Baytown, Texas for possession of drug paraphernalia.

August 3, 2018

Issued a commercial driver’s license in Massachusetts.

June 24, 2014

Arrested for a drug offense in Macedonia, Ohio.

June 16, 2013

Arrested for drunk driving in Westfield, Massachusetts. Driver’s license suspended for 210 days.

Zhukovskyy is being held in a jail in Lancaster, New Hampshire on the negligent homicide charges in the Randolph crash. The Department of Homeland Security issued an immigration detainer on Zhukovskyy June 23, which means he could be deported back to the Ukraine if he’s released from police custody.