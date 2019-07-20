



BOSTON (CBS) — The extreme heat was impossible to ignore Saturday as Massachusetts was in the midst of a heatwave.

The solution for many was to hit the beach.

“Today [we’re] just kind of hanging out at the beach, chilling out, just stay cool in the water. But once you get out of the water the heat just hits you,” one man said.

A woman explained, “We woke up because we were hot. The house is air-conditioned and stuff but as soon as you get outside, it’s just — you have to get used to being moist. You’re not going to be dry and cool at all for the next couple days I think.”

Agencies such as the National Weather Service and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reminded residents of ways to keep cool:

Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities outside or in buildings without air conditioning

Drink water often

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing

Never leave anyone, especially children and pets, alone in cars

Avoid alcohol, coffee, tea, and salty food that would make dehydration worse

Be sure to check on friends, family, and neighbors.

“We’ve had heatwaves before but this one just seemed a little out of the ordinary so we’re going to take every safety precaution possible,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said at the Festival Betances Saturday. He believed people were taking the heat concerns and need to stay cool seriously based on the festival’s attendance. “In the years past, there would be many, many more people here, hundreds of more people here,” he said.

On Thursday, Walsh declared a heat emergency for the entire weekend. This means cooling centers and pools will be open free of charge. A list of open facilities and their hours can be found here.

Walsh’s “Mayor on Main” trolley tour was among the events canceled due to heat concerns. “A lot of people come out to events. I didn’t want them out there waiting,” he explained.

The 2019 Jimmy Fund 5K on Sunday was also canceled. “Race day temperature and humidity levels are projected to reach extreme levels. After exhausting all options to mitigate athlete, volunteer, spectator and staff exposure alike, we are unable to provide a safe event experience for our participants,” said a statement.

For information about how to keep cool and the signs of heat-related illnesses, visit mass.gov.