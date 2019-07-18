



BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is declaring a heat emergency as temperatures in the city are expected to approach 100 degrees this weekend.

The heat index for both Saturday and Sunday is forecast to be 105 degrees or higher. The heat emergency will be in place from noon Friday until Sunday evening.

This weekend is going to be hot in Boston. Starting on Friday, we've declared a heat emergency. More information and resources are available here: https://t.co/GaaUzV7oVn — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) July 18, 2019

To help residents stay cool, Boston will be opening cooling centers and pools free of charge. A list of open facilities and their hours can be found here.

Boston has not hit 100 degrees in eight years. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for most of Massachusetts from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone who sees a homeless person disoriented by the heat should call 911.

Below are a list of heat safety tips from the mayor’s office: