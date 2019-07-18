BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is declaring a heat emergency as temperatures in the city are expected to approach 100 degrees this weekend.
The heat index for both Saturday and Sunday is forecast to be 105 degrees or higher. The heat emergency will be in place from noon Friday until Sunday evening.
This weekend is going to be hot in Boston. Starting on Friday, we've declared a heat emergency. More information and resources are available here: https://t.co/GaaUzV7oVn
To help residents stay cool, Boston will be opening cooling centers and pools free of charge. A list of open facilities and their hours can be found here.
Boston has not hit 100 degrees in eight years. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for most of Massachusetts from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone who sees a homeless person disoriented by the heat should call 911.
Below are a list of heat safety tips from the mayor’s office:
Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.
Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing, including hats.
Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas and be extra cautious from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the sun’s UV radiation is strongest.
Keep cool with showers, shade, and ventilation. If you need help finding a place to cool off, call 311. The City of Boston operates outdoor and indoor pools, splash pads and spray decks, and several beaches in Boston at which you can cool off.
Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.
Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 911 immediately.
If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.
Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.
Please check on neighbors, especially older adults, and people with disabilities. Community partners are encouraged to share information on preparedness, safety, and resources within their networks. Additional tips and resources can be found at boston.gov/heat, including information sheets translated into 10 languages.
