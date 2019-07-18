FOXBORO (CBS) – Tom Brady’s got the horses in the back, and he’s getting in on the “Old Town Road” craze – finally.
The country-rap hybrid by Lil Nas X has been on top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts for 15 weeks. And on Thursday, Brady posted a video to social media of himself riding a horse as the song plays, while also acknowledging that he’s very late to this meme.
My manager: Don’t do it man, that song is dead, we can do better.
Me: pic.twitter.com/v5EKPLlJSS
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2019
TB12 is not the only Brady on a horse; he shared a photo on Instagram of his kids saddling up as well. He also hacks at brush with what looks like. . . a machete?
I never leave home without my machete. https://t.co/wWyHQVjCBW
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2019
Brady’s set to hit the football field in just a few days. So technically there’s still time to record his own verse for a new remix of the song – something that Lil Nas X seemed excited about a few months ago.
let’s do it my g https://t.co/dBtmDVJ8uk
— nope (@LilNasX) April 7, 2019
Patriots training camp kicks off next week.
You must log in to post a comment.