Filed Under:New England Patriots, Tom Brady


FOXBORO (CBS) – Tom Brady’s got the horses in the back, and he’s getting in on the “Old Town Road” craze – finally.

The country-rap hybrid by Lil Nas X has been on top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts for 15 weeks. And on Thursday, Brady posted a video to social media of himself riding a horse as the song plays, while also acknowledging that he’s very late to this meme.

TB12 is not the only Brady on a horse; he shared a photo on Instagram of his kids saddling up as well. He also hacks at brush with what looks like. . . a machete?

Brady’s set to hit the football field in just a few days. So technically there’s still time to record his own verse for a new remix of the song – something that Lil Nas X seemed excited about a few months ago.

Patriots training camp kicks off next week.

