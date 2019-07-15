



BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots training camp is just over a week away, so fans around New England are getting pretty excited to see the defending Super Bowl champs start a new season. The Patriots themselves are excited to get back to work to lay the foundation for their Super Bowl defense.

That includes quarterback Tom Brady, which really should come as no surprise at this point. When it comes to football, Tom Brady is always excited and ready to work.

With Brady set to turn 42 in the coming weeks and entering his 20th NFL season, one would excuse him if he wasn’t as enthusiastic about training camp as years past. But that, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, is not the case. Brady is “as excited as ever” to kick things off this season.

“As is the norm, Patriots quarterbacks and players recovering from injuries are among those who report for training camp earlier than the regular veteran reporting date (July 24). So that essentially means this is the final weekend for Brady to fill the tank with family/personal time before he begins the grind of his 20th season,” Reiss wrote Sunday morning. “That is how Brady has described his approach over the past two offseasons, which he believes allows him to be his best self in attacking all the demands of a football season. It worked well for him in 2018, and now with his 42nd birthday approaching Aug. 3, I can already envision his first motivational Instagram post/tweet as he makes his way to Gillette Stadium next week as part of the early reporting group. Those close to him describe him as being as excited as ever.”

Brady will be the oldest position player in the NFL this season, but he’s still eager to get it started with hot summer days filled with monotonous workouts. He’s already put in some offseason work despite not attending OTAs, holding private workout sessions across the country, including sessions with Julian Edelman, rookie N’Keal Harry and Josh Gordon at his home in Brookline, and with retired tight end Rob Gronkowski out in UCLA.

The first session of Patriots training camp is July 25 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium, and is free and open to the public.